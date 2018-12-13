Roundup: Gov. race tight / Private colleges matter / Safety net helps

Tied up: Congressman Ralph Abraham’s campaign today released a poll from Remington Research Group that shows the Republican as tied with Gov. John Bel Edwards in the governor’s race. Abraham and Edwards each garnered 44% support among respondents, with the rest undecided. The poll surveyed 1,680 likely voters between Dec. 11 and 12. The survey had a margin of error of +/- 2.4%. Also, according to the poll, 47% of Democrats said they were open to another candidate.

Returns: The 10 nonprofit private colleges and universities that make up the Louisiana Association of Independent Colleges and Universities generate approximately $2.64 billion in annual economic activity in Louisiana, according to a new impact study. The study, commissioned by LAICU, also found that the system is responsible for more than 27,000 jobs and more than $900 million in household earnings.

Helping hand: To promote a better understanding of the public safety net and its impact on families across the state, the Louisiana Budget Project has developed new fact sheets with detailed data for every state House and Senate district, LBP announced today. The fact sheets include information about income, education levels and racial breakdown of each district, and the use of various federal and state safety-net programs such as Medicaid and the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program. See the fact sheets.