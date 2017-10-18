News roundup: 1.3 million Ford trucks recalled … IBM posts big gain on revenue forecasts … Is a strong economy a hazard to your health?

Ford unfocused: Are you driving a Ford truck? If so, you might want to see if it’s one of the 1.3 million vehicles in North America the company is recalling to fix door latches. In an announcement today, posts Reuters, Ford says the recall includes certain 2015-17 Ford F-150 and 2017 Ford Super Duty trucks. The issue could increases the risk of a truck’s door opening while driving, but Ford says it is unaware of any accidents or injuries so far. The recall will cost the company around $267 million. Read more.

Tech gains: IBM may be struggling in Baton Rouge, and drawing the ire of local tech executives and workers. But the tech giant’s fourth-quarter revenue growth projection would end a 22-quarter streak of shrinking sales, reports Bloomberg. IBM stock posted its highest gain in eight years on the news, which pointed to the company’s legacy hardware businesses as drivers of the sales boost. Read more.

A hazardous economy: Is a healthy economy a hazard to your health? In the short term, The New York Times’ Upshot blog writes, a strong economy and low unemployment actually sends death rates upward. The counterintuitive findings, from several studies in the U.S. and Europe, have found that even though economic growth leads to higher living standards, things like increased pollution, higher rates of automobile usage and workplace hazards make a healthy economy more dangerous. A bit of good news, for some: agricultural economies, which don’t have the same hazards as industrialized nations, don’t experience this phenomenon. Read more.