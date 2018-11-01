News alert: Waitr CEO says company will go public on Nov. 16

Waitr CEO Chris Meaux says the company will go public on the NASDAQ stock exchange under the ticker WTRH on Nov. 16 if shareholders approve Landcadia Holdings Inc.’s $308 million acquisition of the company the day previous.

Landcadia Holdings Inc., a special purpose acquisition company run by Texas businessman Tilman Fertitta, will hold a special stockholder meeting on Nov. 15 to approve the acquisition, the company announced this afternoon. Meaux says he expects the deal to be approved.

“We went from being a small startup in Lake Charles, Louisiana, to winning Pitch BR in 2016 to being a public company traded on the NASDAQ stock market, and we did it by raising money mostly from Louisiana investors,” Meaux says.

The deal for Landcadia to acquire Waitr was hatched in just three weeks earlier this year, and included the company paying Meaux and his partners $50 million in cash and $258 million in stock.