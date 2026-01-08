US workers express doubt they can find a new job if they get laid off

Americans are growing more anxious about both inflation and the job market, according to the latest consumer survey from the Federal Reserve Bank of New York.

As Bloomberg writes, respondents now expect prices to rise 3.4% over the next year, up from 3.2% in November, while confidence in finding a new job has fallen to its lowest level in the survey’s history. Just 43.1% of consumers say they believe they could secure another job if they lost their current one, underscoring mounting unease about labor market conditions.

The findings deepen the policy dilemma facing the Federal Reserve, as some officials remain focused on inflation while others see a growing risk of rising unemployment. Consumers are also increasingly stressed about their finances, with the perceived probability of missing a minimum debt payment over the next three months jumping to 15.3%, the highest level since early in the pandemic.

The data arrives ahead of key January inflation and employment reports that could shape the Fed’s next interest rate decision.

