Roundup: Mortgage rates / LUBA Casualty Insurance / US trade deficit 

Ticking up: U.S. mortgage rates ticked up for the first time in a month, though sticking close to their lowest levels in more than a year. The average for 30-year, fixed loans was 6.16%, up from 6.15% last week, which was the lowest point since October 2024, data from Freddie Mac showed Thursday. Read more from Bloomberg. A subscription may be required.

Reaffirmed ratings: LUBA Casualty Insurance Company has retained its A- (Excellent) financial strength rating from A.M. Best, which cited its consistent operating performance, strong balance sheet metrics and conservative underwriting. The Baton Rouge–based workers’ compensation carrier serves about 6,100 policyholders across 13 states.

Surprising drop: The U.S. trade deficit plunged to $29.4 billion in October, the lowest level since 2009, as imports fell sharply and exports climbed. The surprise drop—nearly 40% smaller than September’s gap—was driven by swings in gold shipments and declining pharmaceutical imports amid tariff threats. Read more from The Wall Street Journal.