New York firm buys Baton Rouge apartment complex for $43.8M

A Woodbury, New York, real estate management and investment firm has acquired the Cypress Lakes Apartments off Siegen Lane, near Interstate 10, for $43.8 million.

CLK Properties acquired the multifamily development at 72000 Cypress Lakes Apt. Blvd. through a Delaware limited liability company called Cypress Lake Owner LLC. The manager is listed as New York attorney David Bolen.

Bolen referred all questions pertaining to the purchase to CLK’s Executive Vice President Peter Glass, who did not respond to questions about the deal in time for this afternoon’s publication deadline.

The seller is RS Cypress Lakes Apartments LLC, a limited liability company belonging to RealSource, a property management firm based in Utah.

RealSource also declined to comment for this story.

According to its website, CLK Properties owns three other Baton Rouge multifamily developments: Sherwood Acres, Frostwood and Willowbend Lake. It also has properties in Shreveport, Leesville and Harvey.

The firm invests in both multifamily and commercial properties.