New York firm acquires Zachary senior living facility

By
-
Insider

A New York–based private equity firm has acquired an 80-unit senior living facility in Zachary. Logos Living Capital bought Oakwood Village on McHugh Road from health care real estate company…


Already an INSIDER? .

We are glad you enjoy reading Business Report.

Continue reading this story and get ACCESS to all our content from any device with a subscription now.
  • Get access to more than a decade of story archives.
  • Get access to our searchable data center of TOP LISTS.
  • Get exclusive content only available to INSIDERS.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR