New tenants coming to Mall of Louisiana

The Mall of Louisiana is expected to welcome at least three new tenants in the coming months, with Amazing Chi, Smashburger and a fitness camp moving in.

Jacob Wilson, the mall’s manager, says Burn Boot Camp is moving into a space on the mall’s boulevard behind Menchie’s Frozen Yogurt. The fitness camp will be the first tenant in the space. The outdoor boulevard, built in 2008, is home to an Apple store and several other retailers. Burn Boot Camp, which has 94 locations in 34 states, will open in December.

Smashburger is opening its second Baton Rouge location in the mall’s food court, and Amazing Chi, a massage parlor, will open in early 2018, becoming the first tenant to occupy the space next to Macy’s on the upper level.

The moves come on the heels of Main Event Entertainment’s announcement this summer that it plans to open a location at the mall. The Dallas-based company runs massive entertainment complexes with bowling, arcades, laser tag, ropes courses and food and alcohol, and had previously picked the old Tinseltown movie theater as its desired Baton Rouge location.

After that fell through, the company applied for rezoning at the former hhgregg location at the Mall of Louisiana. It is expected to partner with the mall to add another 20,000 square feet to the 30,000-square-foot building and reroute traffic nearby.

Wilson declined to comment on Main Event or any other tenant changes.

—Sam Karlin