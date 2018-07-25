New student union in the works for Catholic High

Look out for construction of a new 31,000-square-foot student union at Catholic High to begin late this year or early next year, school President Gene Tullier tells Daily Report.

The new building, projected to cost $9 million to $10 million, will replace the school’s current student union, built in 1973.

The existing union’s dining room has a capacity of 450 people. According to Tullier, the dining room in the newly constructed facility will be large enough to accommodate the current student population—steady for several years now at about 1,100 students, the school’s ideal enrollment. It will double as a multipurpose space for large gatherings.

Additional features include a kitchen, faculty room space, five classrooms and a student ministry office.

Construction will likely extend 15 to 16 months. A capital campaign is underway to pay for the project.

Two local architectural firms—Ritter Maher Architects and Tipton Associates—are working on the project. Scott Ritter and Steve Maher are alumni of Catholic High.

One of the school’s priorities, Tullier says, is to be respectful of the neighborhood and its neighbors, something Catholic High is being deliberate about throughout the construction.

“Mid City benefits from strong institutions such as Catholic High, Baton Rouge High and St. Joseph’s Academy,” Tullier says. “They’re strong anchors for the neighborhood and we intend to continue that tradition of being a good neighbor in that sense.”