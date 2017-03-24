New storage facility planned for Balis Drive behind Wal-Mart

A new 42,000-square-foot storage facility is planned for a long vacant lot on Balis Drive directly behind the Village Square Shopping Center and Wal-Mart.

Real estate broker Jacob Richardson is developing the facility, which will have 28 units measuring 1,500 square feet each. Though the units can be used for office space, Richardson says he expects most will be leased for personal storage sites.

Richardson is developing the facility on a 2.6-acre site he acquired earlier this year for $940,000 from Robert Pettit. Pettit bought the vacant site several years ago and had similar plans for a storage facility but decided more recently to sell, Richardson says.

Richardson says he’s getting a lot of interest from potential tenants, particularly from individuals interested in storing vehicles, boats and lawn equipment. Though his development will be the third storage facility in that immediate vicinity, he says there is plenty of demand and it shows no signs of abating.

“There aren’t any vacancies in the existing facilities, and people need to store their stuff,” he says. “When you think about it, the new developments in the area like Rouzan have zero yards.”

Richardson plans to start construction in April and hopes to be completed by the end of the year. Units will rent for between $1,400 and $1,500 per month.

—Stephanie Riegel