New roundup: Postlethwaite & Netterville unveils new corporate brand … US judge dismissed Louisiana indigent defendants’ suit … Williams Partners expands pipeline capacity to serve Louisiana LNG export terminal

New look: Baton Rouge accounting and consulting firm Postlethwaite & Netterville today unveiled a new corporate brand, rolling out a revamped logo, tagline and a redesigned website. The new logo includes a symbol that combines the letters “P&N” to represent a “unified whole,” which the company says is meant to convey the entirety of the firm is greater than the sum of its parts. In addition to the rebranding, the firm says it’s consolidating the P&N Tech brand into the parent brand to provide a seamless experience for clients. The firm’s technology subsidiary will be collectively branded as Postlethwaite & Netterville. “Our industry is much different than it was in 1949 when we first began,” says Managing Director and CEO Bill Balhoff in a statement. “Just as our industry and the needs of our clients have evolved, our firm has changed, and it is time to update our brand to illustrate our progression.”

Tossed: A federal judge says there is a crisis in Louisiana’s system of funding lawyers for indigent defendants, but he declined to order the state to develop a remedy. The Associated Press reports U.S. District Judge James Brady this week dismissed a lawsuit filed just over a year ago by the American Civil Liberties Union on behalf of three low-income defendants who were put on a waiting list by the Orleans Public Defenders Office. Brady acknowledged a “serious systemic problem” in Louisiana’s indigent defense system. He said defendants convicted under that system can address the issues in their federal appeals. But, he said, if the court were to order the state to fix the system, it would risk becoming the “overseer” of New Orleans’ court system.

Increased flow: Tulsa, Oklahoma-based Williams Partners L.P. has announced that it has expanded the capacity of its Transco pipeline system to serve Cheniere Energy Partners’ Sabine Pass LNG export terminal in Cameron Parish. The project, known as Gulf Trace, is part of approximately $1.6 billion in transmission growth projects Williams Partners plans to bring into service on its Transco pipeline system in 2017 that will help increase the pipeline’s capacity by approximately 3 million dekatherms per day. Read the full announcement.