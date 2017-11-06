New owner of The Spanish Moon plans to expand live music offerings, renovate building

Editor’s note: This story has been updated with additional information from the original owner of Spanish Moon.

The Spanish Moon, the iconic bar and music venue near downtown, has been sold to a New Orleans venue owner who plans to expand the live music offerings and renovate the space.

Nick Thomas, who has owned the Republic New Orleans for two years, bought the Spanish Moon building in a deal that closed last week for $365,000. He also bought the rights to the name and other assets from the bar’s owners Shane Courrege and David Pittman for an undisclosed amount.

“I’ve been looking for expansion opportunities for the last year or so,” Thomas says. “I see it as a great opportunity to take some of the acts that are coming to New Orleans and put them in Baton Rouge as well.”

Thomas says he plans to eventually complete some renovations and upgrades to the sound and lighting systems, but ultimately will keep intact the name and feel of the venue. Since acquiring Republic, Thomas says he’s worked to move away from a nightclub atmosphere and toward a more legitimate live music venue. He hopes to continue that trend at The Spanish Moon.

“I’m not trying to make it part of the Republic franchise,” he says. “I’m not trying to make it something completely different and new.”

The seller of the building was Dez Crawford, who founded the Spanish Moon in the mid-1990s with her husband David Crawford, who died in 2014. Commercial broker Jak Kunstler of Louisiana Purchase Real Estate Services represented Crawford in the deal, which closed Friday. The buyer was Thomas’ Republic Rouge LLC.

Crawford says she and her husband took over the building, which had previously been home to a Salvation Army, firehouse and several local watering holes over the decades, and turned it into a destination live music venue. The club landed a great deal of artists traveling between Austin, Texas and New Orleans over the years.

“The real live music clubs are not as common in Baton Rouge as they used to be,” Crawford says. “So I’m really happy it’s going to continue as a real live music venue.”

Crawford says she sold it because of family obligations and other personal reasons and is sad to see it go. But she applauded Courrege and Pittman for continuing the tradition of bringing in good live music over the past decade.

“They’re gonna do great with the brand,” Courrege says of the new owners. “We loved owning Spanish Moon.”

—Sam Karlin