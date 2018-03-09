New Orleans nabs 3 more television productions

Two new TV pilots and an Amazon miniseries are joining the pool of television productions filming in New Orleans, NOLA.com reports.

The pilot of ABC’s For Love is scheduled to begin shooting Monday. The series is about a supernatural love triangle set against the backdrop of a present-day New Orleans. The show begins with its protagonist getting a call from her fiance, who died five years earlier. Casting details have not been announced.

Meanwhile, Amazon-Sky’s Zero, Zero, Zero is set to begin shooting Sunday, March 18. Based on the 2013 book of the same name by Italian novelist Roberto Saviano (“Gamorrah”), the series delves into the world of international cocaine trafficking. Andrea Riseborough is in talks to join the cast, with Stefano Sollima tapped to direct, according to Deadline.

Finally, the pilot for the CW’s Skinny Dip is set to start shooting Wednesday, March 21. Based on the Carl Hiaasen novel of the same name, the show is about a woman who teams with an ex-cop to get revenge on her cheating, murderous husband.

Budgets for the three projects were unavailable, as none have filed paperwork with the state film office. The shows bring the number of TV projects shooting or preparing to shoot in New Orleans to 10.

