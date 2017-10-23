New Orleans chef John Besh steps down from restaurant group amidst sexual harassment allegations

Chef John Besh is stepping down from his restaurant group in the wake of sexual misconduct allegations against him and his company, The Time-Picayune reports.

Besh’s departure from Besh Restaurant Group, which he co-owns, was announced in an email to staff today.

In an eight-month investigation, 25 current and former Besh Group employees told NOLA.com | The Times-Picayune that they were victims of sexual harassment while working at BRG or at a number of its restaurants.

Harrah’s Casino, where Besh opened a restaurant in 2003, confirmed on Sunday that it had cut ties with the prominent celebrity chef due to the allegations.

