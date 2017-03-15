New Orleans cabinet, granite company buys Old Hammond Highway buildings for $780K

R&G Cabinet and Granite, a New Orleans-based countertop and cabinet company, has purchased two buildings at 11550 and 11548 Old Hammond Highway, with plans to open its first brick and mortar location in Baton Rouge this spring.

The purchaser of the properties is HWZ Property LLC, which bought the roughly 21,000-square-foot buildings for $780,000 from Barnett Properties LLC in a deal that closed Friday. The building at 11550 Old Hammond Highway was once home to Foxy’s Fitness for Women; the other once housed Old Hammond Pediatrics.

Danny Wang, R&G Cabinet and Granite’s manager, says the company’s Baton Rouge office will open in late April or early May.

Wang says the company has provided countertop and cabinetry services to the Baton Rouge area for over a decade, even though it didn’t have physical location. But the region’s widespread flooding in August created an opportunity for the company that didn’t exist before, he says. Realizing that many families and individuals needed materials to rebuild, the company decided to open a physical location for its Baton Rouge business.

“We realized that after the flood, unfortunately, that it affected a lot of families in the Baton Rouge area,” Wang says. “It’s a good opportunity for us, but at the same time we can try to help out other families as much as we can.”

Troy Daigle, of NAI/Latter & Blum Donnie Jarreau, represented both the seller and purchaser in the deal.

—Alexandria Burris