New Mediterranean restaurant to open this summer on Bennington

Renovations are underway on a new quick service Mediterranean restaurant expected to open this summer at 4608 Bennington Ave., a spot that was once the longtime home of Marina’s Mexican Grill.

Owner Vahan Khachatryan says Parsley and Pepper Mediterranean Bistro will feature an Americanized version of the traditional Greek and Lebanese restaurants that are spread throughout Baton Rouge. He hopes to offer a healthier, quicker take on Mediterranean cuisine than the average sit-down Greek spot.

Khachatryan hopes to have renovations complete in time for a June opening. The building is attached to the Station Sports Bar and Grill, which is located behind the Starbucks on College Drive, near Gino’s Restaurant.

Khachatryan, an Armenia native who has lived in the U.S. for 18 years, says he will offer some of his mother’s Armenian recipes—such as moussaka and stuffed grape leaves—alongside more Americanized dishes like chicken salad sandwiches, fruit, asparagus and pasta salad.

“It’s a unique concept that I’ve been meaning to do. It’s my kind of food,” says Khachatryan, who formerly owned a Mexican restaurant in Covington for eight years. “I’m kind of trying to incorporate an Armenian and Americanized style with a modern quick service.”

He plans to offer complimentary pita and hummus or cucumbers at his new restaurant in lieu of chips and salsa. The menu will also feature traditional gyros, shwarma and kebabs, and the restaurant will be open for lunch and dinner.

Marina’s Mexican Restaurant occupied the Bennington Avenue building for about 12 years before it closed in 2014 and relocated to 6251 Perkins Road about a year later. Owner Pierre Barousalian told Daily Report the Bennington location had sluggish sales.

But Khachatryan is optimistic about the new location. His agents, Brent Struthers and Andrew Kimble with Beau Box Commercial Real Estate, say the area is ripe for a lunch-focused Greek-style restaurant that will catch vehicle traffic near the busy College Drive.

—Sam Karlin