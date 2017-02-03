New lobbying and consulting firm opens in Baton Rouge

Ourso Consulting, a new governmental affairs and association management company, has opened ahead of this year’s legislative sessions.

Keli Ourso Williams, who worked at the lobbying firm Tatman Group—which represents dozens of business and industry clients–for several years, recently decided to open her own practice.

“I was able to secure contracts with the beverage association and they really wanted some personalized attention,” Williams says. “I have a lot of background and knowledge, and I’m hoping I can use that to find some additional clients who may need representation for their voices.”

Williams says she has lobbied the Legislature on a host of issues, including taxes, health care and economic development. Aside from governmental affairs work, Williams says she will provide management consulting for nonprofit groups, as well as strategic communication.

The Legislature will meet this month for a special session to fill a budget gap, and has a regular session in April to deal with larger, systemic fiscal problems. Legislators are expected to make sweeping changes to the tax code.

Williams hopes the big issues being tackled at the Legislature—especially those affecting business and industry—will increase the demand for services like hers.

“It’s not necessarily about special interests,” she says. “It’s to educate legislators about how the decisions they make affect people.”

—Sam Karlin