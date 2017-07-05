New law practice opening in Baton Rouge

A new law practice offering services in personal injury, civil rights and business creation, among other areas, will open next month at 6513 Perkins Road, near Pennington Biomedical Research Foundation.

Franz Borghardt, an associate attorney currently practicing criminal defense and civil rights law in The Law Office of Steven Moore, will open the Borghardt Law Firm on Aug. 1.

Borghardt’s practice will operate out of the same building as Moore’s practice, although it will be a new entity in a separate suite. The separation is designed to better serve clients needs and to allow Borghardt to work with more clients setting up or operating small businesses.

Borghardt has worked as an associate attorney in The Law Office of Steven J. Moore since 2012. He also has worked as a felony assistant prosecutor East Baton Rouge District Attorney’s Office and as a clerk for Judge Anthony Marabella in the 19th Judicial District Court.

