New hotel planned for Citiplace Court

Hotel developer Jay Patel is planning to acquire the former Koto of Japan restaurant at 2526 Citiplace Court and construct a new hotel on the site.

Pinu Patel, the project’s general contractor, says it is hoped that construction on the hotel—which will fly the Tru by Hilton flag—will begin in the spring. An application for the construction of the planned four-story, 50,778 square-foot hotel was filed on Dec. 29.

Pinu Patel’s Houma-based firm, Patel Construction, is developing three hotels in this market right now—one in Port Allen, one on Bennington Avenue off Valley Creek Drive near College Drive, and the Home2 Suites on Siegen Lane.

Though plenty of hotels already stand in the area where the Tru by Hilton is planned—including one Patel is completing this week nearby—he says “there is a market for it … and it’s bringing more jobs to the community.”

Tru is a brand of Hilton Worldwide. It launched in 2016 and represents the hotel chain’s re-entry into the midscale hotel market. The brand is intended to appeal to millennials, according to published reports.

Nightly rates for Tru hotels vary by market, but typically range between $90 and $100.