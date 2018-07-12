New high-end townhomes coming to Zee Zee Gardens neighborhood

High-end townhomes are in the works for Zee Zee Gardens by developer Barry Causey, who hopes to market to families and business executives.

The homes, to be built on Christian Street, will run between 1,700-2,000 square feet and be priced between $385,000 to $465,000. Causey hopes the seven units will be on the market by the end of 2019.

The design of the two-and-a-half-story units will feature a Dutch-West Indies-style exterior and a contemporary interior, Causey says.

He says he was drawn to develop in the area because of its lack of multifamily residential options and the fact it’s within walking distance of restaurants, retailers and Trader Joe’s.

Mark Matthews is serving as the project’s architect and Mickey Robertson as the engineer.

An application to have the site rezoned from single family use was filed earlier this month. The Planning and Zoning Commission is set to take it up at its Aug. 20 meeting. If approved by the commission, the Metro Council will still need to finalize the zoning change.