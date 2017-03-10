New health plan must offer strong alternative to existing mandate, Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana says

Any replacement to the Affordable Care Act should provide adequate tax credits for people to buy insurance and include an effective alternative to the current individual mandate, Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana says in a statement issued today.

John Maginnis, Blue Cross spokesman, stopped short of criticizing or applauding the current House GOP plan, the American Health Care Act, which is making its way through the House. It is unclear how much the plan would cost or how many fewer people would be uninsured, as the Congressional Budget Office has not yet scored the bill.

Blue Cross joins a chorus of interest groups offering their views of the proposal, including the AARP and the Federation of American Hospitals. Conservative think tanks like the Heritage Foundation and Americans for Prosperity all have come out against the bill.

Louisiana’s congressional delegation offered a muted response to the bill, The Associated Press reported earlier this week. Gov. John Bel Edwards and the Louisiana Department of Health have voiced their concerns, specifically over the planned rollback of Medicaid.

Blue Cross says in the statement it supports a change from the current health care system, and unsurprisingly calls for an end to the tax on health insurance policies. But Maginnis did not offer a clear position on the proposal, saying instead the company is reviewing the bill.

“We agree that change is needed,” Maginnis says. “The ACA is not working as is. We are pleased that the presidential administration and Congress have begun to take steps to stabilize the individual market, and that the new bill contemplates a smooth transition for consumers in 2018 and 2019.”

Maginnis noted any replacement must have a strong alternative to the ACA’s individual mandate, an unpopular provision that provides a mechanism for getting younger, healthier people to buy insurance and drive down costs.

The national Blue Cross Blue Shield has sent a letter to members of Congress critiquing the plan, according to Business Insider. The insurer raised questions mainly about tax credits and Medicaid expansion.

