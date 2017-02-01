New Greek and Lebanese restaurant to open on South Sherwood Forest

The market for Greek and Lebanese cuisine in Baton Rouge is about to get a bit bigger.

Royal Kabob is opening on Thursday at 3410 S. Sherwood Forest Blvd. near Longridge Avenue, a location that was most recently home to Uncle O’s Cafe & Bar, and prior to that Brew-Bacher’s and RAX Roast Beef.

Co-owner AJ Obaid says Royal Kabob will seat between 90 and 100 diners, and provide catering for weddings and other events. It will compete with existing Greek and Lebanese restaurants in the market when it comes to price and menu offerings, he says, adding only fresh meats will be used.

“There is a demand for Greek and Lebanese food,” he says. “It’s popular.”

Royal Kabob is Obaid’s first foray into the restaurant business. He owns a gas station at La. 19 and Blount Road. But if Royal Kabob proves to be successful, Obaid says he wants to open additional locations in the area.

And though several restaurants have open and closed at the South Sherwood location in recent years, Obaid says he’s optimistic.

“You have a lot of offices around, you have a lot of banks and neighborhoods,” he says. “It’s supposed to be a good location.”

