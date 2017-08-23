New government report details ITEP cost to city-parish

Editor’s note: This story has been updated to include numbers from ExxonMobil on the amount of property tax abatements the company received last year from ITEP.

The Industrial Tax Exemption Program cost the city-parish around $10 million last year, according to a new report from the city’s finance department. But that number only represents a fraction of the amount of taxes the city-parish gave up in 2016 to companies that received the exemption.

The report is scheduled to be presented to the Metro Council today as part of the council’s new authority over the program. The ITEP grants companies local property tax exemptions for capital projects.

The findings confirm estimates in a report released last week by Together Baton Rouge, a faith-based advocacy group that has lobbied to curtail the generous ITEP exemptions.

Because the city-parish as an entity received only a fifth of the parish’s total property taxes last year, the total amount the parish handed out in exemptions is likely in the range of $50 million to $70 million—though the city-parish does not have an official estimate. So if extrapolated over the entire parish—including BREC, schools and other entities—the city-parish numbers would mean the ITEP cost $50 million in total.

In its report, however, Together Baton Rouge also factored in nuances in the millage rates and found ITEP cost the parish $69 million last year. Together Baton Rouge and the city-parish used slightly different depreciation schedules.

“It almost to the point lines up with what we had figured out,” Together Baton Rouge organizer Broderick Bagert says. “The real level of discussion is kind of like this is north of $50 million a year. And that’s what matters.”

A spokesperson for the Baton Rouge Area Chamber, which has lobbied in favor of ITEP exemptions, declined to comment, saying the chamber hadn’t seen the underlying data for the whole parish. But the chamber released a lengthy commentary today defending the ITEP and criticizing what it called “mischaracterizations” from Together Baton Rouge. BRAC and the advocacy group have sparred publicly in recent months over the program. Together Baton Rouge is asking supporters to attend the Metro Council meeting tonight and use its new interactive search tool to dig into ITEP.

Marsha Hanlon, finance director for the city-parish, stressed the numbers—which only looked at the ITEP’s impact on property taxes—are a ballpark estimate. Accounting standards implemented two years ago require each taxing entity to release numbers on tax abatements.

ExxonMobil received nearly half of the ITEP exemptions granted last year, which had an impact on the city-parish of about $4.7 million in lost tax revenue, the city-parish found. A spokesperson for Exxon says the $4.7 million was the entire amount it received in tax abatements from EBR Parish.



Georgia Pacific received the second-largest share of the exemptions at nearly 18%, while Honeywell and Formosa Plastics made up around 4% each.

The ITEP has been at the center of controversy surrounding its effectiveness and unique process—the state historically granted companies exemptions from local property taxes without the locals’ input. Gov. John Bel Edwards last year issued an executive order reining in the program and giving locals a say in whether to approve the exemptions.

Since then, local officials in East Baton Rouge have been pondering their newfound authority. The school board, sheriff and Metro Council are the three entities with power over the exemptions. The school board recently held an informational meeting on the ITEP, while the Metro Council is scheduled to receive its first public briefing tonight.

—Sam Karlin