Uber food delivery service rolls out tomorrow

Locals will soon have another restaurant-to-door delivery option from more than 50 restaurants with the rollout of UberEATS, the food delivery arm of the ride sharing giant.

Launching tomorrow, the service has delivery deals with Zea’s Rotisserie & Grill, the Kolache Kitchen, Izzo’s Illegal Burrito, Chicken Shack and others, the company says in a press release.

Similar to other competitors, users order from the UberEATS app or visit the website, order food from one of the participating restaurants and a driver deliver the food for a fee. Deliveries take around 35 minutes and tipping is not necessary. This week, the service will offer three free orders per person with the promotion code TRYEATSBR.

The new service comes as Waitr, the Lake Charles-based food delivery service, has dominated the market since expanding into Baton Rouge. UberEATS’ Baton Rouge rollout is part of a 30-city expansion focused on college campuses. Uber expanded its ridesharing service into the Capital Region in 2014.

UberEATS, which launched around three years ago, is currently in more than 100 cities, according to its website.