New Chinese restaurant opening near LSU

The LSU area is getting a new Chinese restaurant. The former Quiznos location at 3930 Burbank Drive in the Southgate Village strip center is being renovated to make way for Gourmet House.

Owner Qihui Xiao says the restaurant will serve traditional Chinese cuisine with both takeout and dine-in options, and may feature live lobsters. Xiao also owns New China, which is located at 245 N. Acadian Thruway in Mid City.

“Right now we have more and more people living around the LSU area,” Xiao says. “They are building up so many buildings and businesses over here, so that’s the reason we think there’s a good opportunity here.”

Xiao has his permit and is currently renovating the 1,430-square-foot space after signing a lease. Depending on how quickly construction goes, the restaurant will be open sometime in mid-to-late April.

Gourmet House will join Lit Pizza, a fast-casual pizza concept by the creators of Izzo’s, Breck’s Bistro, Umami Japanese Bistro and CC’s Coffee in the shopping center. Walk-On’s Bistreaux & Bar and Cooperative Bookstore are also in the shopping center, which is on Burbank Drive near Nicholson Drive.

In 2013, the retail center sold for $3.9 million, and has since seen several tenants come and go.

—Sam Karlin