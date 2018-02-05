New bar tenant lined up to take over former Northgate Tavern site near LSU

A New Orleans-based tenant has signed a letter of intent to open a bar in the West Chimes Street building that was most recently home to The Library at Northgate.

Building owner Joseph Anselmo Jr. could not reveal the identity of the potential tenant, but the Planning Commission will take up a rezoning application for the LSU area building at its Feb. 19 meeting.

Rezoning the building at 136 W. Chimes St. is procedural because it sat empty and lost its status, Anselmo says.

The bottom level—which spans about 2,250 square feet—has long been homes to bars, including Library Joe’s, which Anselmo says he opened around 1974 and ran through 1996.

The upper level of the building has two apartments, which are roughly 800 to 900 square feet each and are currently undergoing renovations, says Anselmo, who hopes to market them for tenants in about a month.

The Planning Commission meets at 5 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 19, at 222 St. Louis St.

