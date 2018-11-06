New Ascension manufacturing facility estimated to bring $4.4M in payroll

A planned new measurement equipment manufacturing facility in Geismar is estimated to create 80 new jobs with a combined payroll of $4.4 million, according to Louisiana Economic Development’s FastLane website.

Vega Americas Inc. is planning a projected $9.3 million investment after buying 13.4 acres of land late last week for a new manufacturing plant—$5 million for the building and materials, $1.5 million for machinery and equipment, and $2.8 million for labor and engineering. Five construction jobs will also be created by the project with a payroll of $200,000.

It’s expected the project will file for ITEP, though LED spokesman Gary Perilloux says he cannot comment on projects under negotiations. While an ITEP application has yet to be filed with the state—the Advance Notification filing’s project status is listed as “In Review— impacted local jurisdictions have announced their support.

“For competitive reasons and to protect confidential company information, we cannot comment on current or potential economic development prospects,” Perilloux said in a statement.

Vega Americas Inc. bought the property, near the intersection of La. 30 and La 73, from Ascension Commerce Center LLC on Friday. The Louisiana Secretary of State lists L.J. Grezaffi of New Roads as its manager and registered agent.

Vega Americas’ parent company, VEGA, is an instrumentation manufacturer that’s active in more than 80 countries and employs over 1,400 people worldwide, according to its website.

Don Sanders, of Vegas Americas, and Kate MacArthur, chief executive officer of Ascension Economic Development Corp., were unable to be reached for more information before this afternoon’s deadline.