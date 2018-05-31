Nearly 75% of American voters say Trump uses Twitter too much

Almost 3 in 4 registered voters now say President Donald Trump’s use of Twitter is excessive, and Republican voters are increasingly saying he tweets too often, according to a new poll from Morning Consult/Politico.

As Morning Consult reports, 72% of the 1,995 respondents polled over the past week said Trump uses the social media platform too much, up 16 percentage points from a December 2016 poll.

The president’s use of Twitter—a place where he offers commentary about things such as the Russia investigation and makes policy pronouncements, sometimes to the chagrin of Republican leaders on Capitol Hill—does not have the support of the GOP base: 58% of Republican voters said Trump uses Twitter too much, compared to 27% who said he uses it about the right amount and 3% who said he doesn’t use it enough.



Since December 2016, the share of Republicans who said Trump’s use of the platform is excessive has increased 16 points—more than the 11 point rise among Democrats—to 86%, but less than the 23 point increase among independents, to 71%.



Nearly 60% of voters said Trump’s Twitter usage hurts his presidency, and 19% said it helps.

