Nearly 1,000 expected to attend 2018 TRENDS in Baton Rouge real estate seminar

At least 1,000 real estate professionals—from investors and property managers to developers—are expected to gather at L’Auberge Casino & Hotel for the 2018 TRENDS in Baton Rouge real estate seminar, which takes place from 7 a.m. to noon on Wednesday, April 18.

Hosted by the Greater Baton Rouge Association of Realtors and the Real Estate Research Institute at LSU, the annual TRENDS event was launched in 1988 and has since become the premier real estate seminar in the city.

Overviews of the residential, multifamily, commercial, office, industrial, retail and financial sectors by leading professionals will once again be apart of this year’s seminar. A GBRAR spokeswoman says the organization anticipates people will be especially interested in how the August 2016 flood continues to impact the local market.

Economist, consultant and author John Tuccillo is this year’s keynote speaker. One of the foremost real estate and housing finance economists in the country, Tuccillo’s consulting practice is focused on strategic and business planning.

He was educated at Georgetown University and Cornell University and holds a doctorate in economics. From 1987 to 1997, he was chief economist for the National Association of Realtors. Advance tickets for the seminar are $55 and they can be purchased online.