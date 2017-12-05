National Association of Realtors pushing for changes to Republican tax reform plan

The National Association of Realtors says it will continue pushing for changes in the Republican tax reform plan as federal lawmakers prepare to reconcile separate plans passed in the House and Senate.

The association engaged in a letter writing campaign in an effort to spur changes in the proposals. The group is counting the Senate version of the bill keeping some level of state and local property tax deductions—rather than eliminating them, as in the House version—as a success.

“Realtors support tax cuts when done in a fiscally responsible way,” Elizabeth Mendenhall, NAR president says in a statement. “We’ve made our voices heard, and we’ll continue to do everything we can to help shape the debate as lawmakers consider legislation that’s this important to America’s homeowners.”

The Greater Baton Rouge Association of Realtors has participated in the letter-writing campaign, encouraging its members to contact their elected representatives in opposition to the proposed legislation, a spokeswoman says. GBRAR hasn’t taken a position on the issue outside of NAR’s position.

The NAR is still seeking to have the mortgage interest deduction left in place with its existing $1 million mortgage cap. The House wants to reduce that to $500,000, while the Senate keeps it at its current level.

