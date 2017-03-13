How much do LSU professors earn?

LSU’s 425 professors earned an average of $115,443 last year, without benefits and other compensation, according to the 2015-16 salary averages from the Louisiana Board of Regents.

As The Town Talk reports, salaries for professors throughout Louisiana differ drastically from larger institutions that produce research to much smaller schools.

LSU is the best place to work as far as salary, but the aforementioned salary figure represents the highest-ranking professors. At most universities, the majority of teachers fall in the associate and assistant professor categories. And the number of part-time faculty is growing.

Salaries for the 303 associate professors at LSU averaged out to $82,467. The average salary of the 281 assistant professors was $75,609. Instructors made an average of $47,520, of which there were 247.

The lowest-paid professors are at Southern University in New Orleans, where the salaries of 18 professors averaged $49,176. There were 24 associate professors with an average salary of $47,385, some 64 assistant professors at an average of $42,462 and 40 instructors with an average salary of $10,782.

The Town Talk has the full story.