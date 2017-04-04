Mr. Taco Cantina moving to larger spot in The Crossing, adding full-service dining

Mr. Taco Cantina will offer full-service evening dining when it moves to a larger suite in The Crossing shopping center at 14111 Airline Hwy. later this spring.

Co-owner Jeremy McKnight says increased customer demand is driving the move, which will see the restaurant relocate from suite 118 to 126 in the center near Baringer Foreman Road and will double its space to roughly 2,400 square feet. He hopes to complete renovations on the new space and move in by May 29, Memorial Day.

The new space will seat about 60 and is located is next door to Ice House Bar & Grill, which McKnight also co-owns. Mr. Taco’s current location seats 28.

McKnight and business partner, Benjamin Landry, are seeking a rezoning of the new space to allow for alcohol sales and are seeking the required permits. The Planning Commission will take up their rezoning request at its April 17 meeting.

Though full-service dining will be available in the evenings, McKnight says Mr. Taco won’t stray from the fast casual service is offers during the day.

“The order-at-the-counter, we bring you the food service—that works great for us. That’s not to going to change,” he says.

McKnight and Landry purchased Mr. Taco Cantina in December 2015, and he says sales have since increased by about 30%.

As for Ice House Bar & Grill, the business partners are also planning to expand the bar’s menu in time for the upcoming college football season.

“That will allow us to have any growing pains or changes we need to make over the summer and have be full throttle by football season,” he says.

—Alexandria Burris