Mr. Cassidy goes to Livingston to defend Trump’s tweeting habits

U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy defended President Donald Trump’s tweeting habits during a speech this afternoon to the Livingston Economic Development Council.

While some prominent Republicans are increasingly distancing themselves from the president as midterm elections approach, Cassidy says he’s not afraid to align himself with the polarizing Trump, who he calls “acquired taste.”

“Certain groups of people don’t like his personality or have been told Republicans are bad and Trump’s bad, and I get that,” Cassidy told the crowd, “but if I’m speaking policies, you can’t argue with some of the benefits. Wages are growing, unemployment is falling, GDP is growing much faster than people anticipated.”

When it comes to Trump’s tweeting, Cassidy says people don’t realize “there’s a lot of stuff happening in the background” that make the tweet resonate with the intended target.

“So even though he’s tweeting ‘my button is bigger than yours,’ the reason [North Korea leader] Kim Jong Un knows it is [true] is because there’s all these things set in place between Korea and international embargoes, missile systems, China, and that’s why that big button makes all the difference.”

In discussing the midterm elections, Cassidy says Trump will continue to be a polarizing figure and predicts college-educated women will be the swing voters this fall.