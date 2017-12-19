Mouton bar announced as final White Star Market vendor, Mid City opening set for 2018

A new bar—Mouton—is slated to start pouring drinks next year in White Star Market on Government Street.

The addition of Mouton completes the lineup of vendors—which includes Jolie @ The Market, Gov’t Taco, Fete Au Fete, The Big Squeezy, Chow Yum Phat, Dat’z Italian, Reve Coffee Roasters and Michael Mangham’s Southern Plate—that will make up the available food and drink options at the gourmet dining hall under construction in Mid City.

“With the level of talent we have behind the counters at our other concepts, we knew we needed to match that with Mouton,” White Star Market co-owner Clark Gaines says in a news release.

Gaines and his wife, Whitney, have partnered with Scott Higgins, formerly of Blend in downtown Baton Rouge, to run the bar. The menu will consist of a rotating list of curated wines, local and regional beers, and a collection of classic and unique cocktails.

Mouton’s name harkens back to a prohibition-style cocktail bar that opened in the Gaineses’ neighborhood when they lived in Columbus, Ohio. Plus, the owners say, the name is a nod to Mouton and Government streets, the intersection at which White Star Market is located.

“We’ve been working hard on the concept and menu and believe that patrons will see us as much as a neighborhood bar as they will a destination spot,” Higgins says in a statement.

White Star Market, with an early 2018 target opening, will occupy some 6,000 square feet of Josh Hoffpauir’s Square 46 mixed-use development, also featuring retail and office space as well as two-bedroom, two-bath apartment units.

Builders broke ground on the project last year, but weather delays have pushed the project’s target completion to early next year.