Morgan City company buys 25 Taco Bell locations in Louisiana and Mississippi

B&G Food Enterprises, a Morgan City-based fast food franchisee, is acquiring the 25 remaining corporate-owned Taco Bell locations in Louisiana and Mississippi, the company announced today.

B&G currently operates more than 70 restaurants in Louisiana and is the exclusive franchisee of Taco Bell in Baton Rouge, Alexandria, Lafayette and Lake Charles. The company currently operates 135 Taco Bells, including multi-brand locations with attached KFCs or Long John Silvers.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed, but B&G says in a news release the acquisition means the company and its affiliates will operate all Taco Bell restaurants south of Hattiesburg, Mississippi, from Louisiana to Alabama. Included in the 25-store transaction were all locations in the Baton Rouge metro area not previously operated by B&G.

“B&G is aggressively expanding its footprint and currently operates 135 Taco Bells, employing almost 3,000 associates with seven additional units under development,” the company says.