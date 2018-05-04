Moreau Physical Therapy acquires second NOLA location

Moreau Physical Therapy has acquired Xtreme Physical Therapy New Orleans East, the second New Orleans location for the Baton Rouge-based business.

Financial terms have not been disclosed, but the New Orleans clinical and support team will remain in place, according to a statement released by Moreau Physical Therapy.

Althea Jones, who served as a clinical director for Moreau for six years before becoming a partnering owner of Xtreme Physical Therapy in 2012, will serve as clinical director for the New Orleans East clinic. Jones specializes in the treatment of orthopedic injuries, including rehabilitation of the total joint, manual therapy and dry needling.

Jones says she wanted to provide the clinic’s services for her patients and asked Moreau to acquire the New Orleans East location. Xtreme Physical Therapy’s other clinic in Algiers will continue to be owned by Jones’ former business partner, Brian Simpson.

“Moreau puts patients first and they believe in their therapists,” Jones says. “It’s a top-notch company, and it’s the only company I would have considered.”

Moreau Physical Therapy acquired its first New Orleans location—Crescent City Physical Therapy—in 2015, the same year it expanded its business model to include health clubs. The company specializes in physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy and physical medicine.

Moreau Physical Therapy currently operates locations in Baton Rouge, Central, Lafayette, New Orleans, Opelousas, Plaquemine, Prairieville and Port Barre.