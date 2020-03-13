More area events canceled after mayor’s order
A slew of Capital Region events have been canceled throughout the month as the number of presumptive novel coronavirus cases rises in the state.
As of this afternoon, there were 36 presumptive positive cases in the state, mostly clustered in the New Orleans area.
Gov. John Bel Edwards issued a proclamation today banning gatherings of more than 250 people until April 13, in addition to canceling public schools. The Diocese of Baton Rouge also announced today they will close all schools in the eight-parish diocese. LSU has issued a notice canceling all on-campus events and any university-sponsored events off-campus with more than 30 attendees through May 30. The school has already canceled classes starting March 16 until they move online effective March 30.
The latest event cancellations and postponements include:
- The Louisiana Art & Science Museum has suspended all public admissions, public programming, school field trips, and all events until further notice.
- The River City Jazz Masters Concert and the Arts Council’s Hall of Distinction Awards Ceremony, originally scheduled for March 19.
- The Baton Rouge Symphony has postponed the March 19 concert indefinitely.
- L’Auberge Casino & Hotel has postponed two concerts scheduled for March 14 and March 20. The Marshall Tucker Band concert was postponed until Sept. 25, and the Fuel concert until Oct. 16.
- The LSU AgCenter canceled the Baton Rouge Spring Garden Show scheduled for March 14-15.
- The East Baton Rouge Council on Aging has suspended all activities, beginning Monday through March 30.
- Opéra Louisiane has postponed its production of The Tales of Hoffmann until the 2020-2021 season.
- NexusLA and the Louisiana Technology Park have postponed the PitchBR and Tech Park Academy events until further notice.
- The Mid City Makers Market postponed the March 21 event indefinitely.
- The Coalition to Restore Coastal Louisiana has moved its annual Coastal Stewardship Awards banquet in Baton Rouge from March 27 to July 24.
- The French Quarter Festival in New Orleans was postponed until Oct. 1-4.
- The Boosie Bash Hip Hop Festival scheduled for Saturday at Southern University has been canceled.
- The East Baton Rouge Library system has canceled many of its programs and events. Click here for a full schedule.
View Comments