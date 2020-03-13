More area events canceled after mayor’s order 

A slew of Capital Region events have been canceled throughout the month as the number of presumptive novel coronavirus cases rises in the state.

As of this afternoon, there were 36 presumptive positive cases in the state, mostly clustered in the New Orleans area.

Gov. John Bel Edwards issued a proclamation today banning gatherings of more than 250 people until April 13, in addition to canceling public schools. The Diocese of Baton Rouge also announced today they will close all schools in the eight-parish diocese. LSU has issued a notice canceling all on-campus events and any university-sponsored events off-campus with more than 30 attendees through May 30. The school has already canceled classes starting March 16 until they move online effective March 30.

The latest event cancellations and postponements include: