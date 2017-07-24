Moran Printing acquires New Orleans company

Baton Rouge-based Moran Printing is expanding its operations with the acquisition of New Orleans-based Hauser Printing Inc., formerly Garrity Printing.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

The acquisition gives Moran, a division of Emprint, facilities throughout the state, including locations in Baton Rouge, Monroe, Lafayette and now New Orleans. The company’s headquarters will remain in Baton Rouge, where it has corporate officers on Florida Boulevard, a book plant on Industriplex Boulevard, and a fulfillment center on Highland Road.

In the New Orleans market, Moran will operate as a full-service printing operation from the former Garrity facility on Research Drive in the Elmwood Industrial Park.

The acquisition will enable Moran to increase its business both in Louisiana and around the country. With the acquisition, the company will have more than 200 employees.

“We’re thrilled to be back in New Orleans where it all began”, says Moran President Rebecca Vance.

Moran Printing began in New Orleans in 1881, and both Vance and Garrity Printing founder Pat Garrity began their careers in the New Orleans market.

Moran acquired Hauser Printing out of bankruptcy. The company filed a Chapter 7 liquidating bankruptcy in late February. Subsequently, Hauser’s bank was placed into receivership by the FDIC. Moran acquired the assets from the FDIC through the bankruptcy court.

Many of the long-term Hauser and former Garrity employees are returning to the operation, after a lengthy downturn in the business operations under prior management forced departures to other companies, Moran officials say.

—Stephanie Riegel