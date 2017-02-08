Moore releases first report of police killings in Baton Rouge

District Attorney Hillar Moore III today released the first-ever annual report of fatal shootings by and of law enforcement in East Baton Rouge Parish, citing a lack of transparency in dealing with such shootings in the past and calling for better treatment of the mentally ill.

The report gives brief synopses of each instance in which police were involved in a shooting in 2016, including the killing of Alton Sterling in July and the killing of three law enforcement officers by a lone gunman later that month.

Moore said he expects the U.S. Department of Justice report on Sterling’s death to be as detailed as the agency’s investigation into the Ferguson, Missouri, police department following the killing of Michael Brown by Officer Darren Wilson. That investigation took about seven months, and Moore says he expects the report on Sterling to come in the “first part of 2017.”

The district attorney recused himself from the Sterling investigation.

Sterling’s death set off protests in Baton Rouge after cellphone videos circulated on social media showing the killing. Baton Rouge became the latest city to be thrust into the national spotlight for police killings of African-Americans. The shooting of six police officers—three of whom died—in the weeks following Sterling’s death brought even more scrutiny and attention.

Police reforms for the Baton Rouge Police Department have been debated, shot down and revived since, and Metro Council members are developing policy ideas to reform policing in Baton Rouge. In addition, Mayor Sharon Weston Broome last week announced new use-of-force policies for BRPD.

Moore also noted last year East Baton Rouge Parish had 62 homicides—most of which involved African-Americans—and only a handful involved police officers. All of the civilians killed by police in Baton Rouge last year were African-American, according to his report.

Of the five instances where police shot and killed civilians, two were ruled justified. Three shootings—including the case of Sterling and Gavin Long, who shot and killed the officers and was gunned down by police—are pending investigation.

“I recognize that our local law enforcement and prosecutors have not done much in the past to ensure the transparency and accountability of officer-involved shootings,” Moore said, adding he will issue a report each year on police killings.

Moore noted that half of the officer-involved shootings involved the mentally ill, which is double the national rate of 25%. That alone is reason for the community to “take greater responsibility” for treating and caring for mentally ill people, he said.

The report lauded the state police, which conducted most of the investigations, as well as local law enforcement for developing protocols and policies to be more transparent in the investigations. Read a Business Report cover story about how civic and political leaders tried to help Baton Rouge move forward after Sterling’s killing.

—Sam Karlin