Moore expects Trump administration to name new US attorney by June

East Baton Rouge Parish District Attorney Hillar Moore III said he expects the Trump administration to nominate a candidate to be the next U.S. attorney for the nine-parish Middle District of Louisiana by June.

Former U.S. Attorney Walt Green resigned in March at the request of the Jeff Sessions-led Department of Justice, to the dismay of Moore and other local law enforcement leaders who praised the Obama appointee. Moore said the June timeline has been floating around in recent weeks, and he believes it is accurate.

Corey Amundson, a federal prosecutor for 15 years, was appointed to serve as acting U.S. Attorney for the Middle District, which comprises Ascension, East Baton Rouge, East Feliciana, Iberville, Livingston, Pointe Coupee, St. Helena, West Baton Rouge and West Feliciana parishes. Amundson this month became the public face of the DOJ’s contentious decision not to bring federal charges against the two officers involved in the killing of Alton Sterling last July.

The DOJ is interviewing candidates throughout the month of May, and Moore said in an interview after speaking at the Rotary Club today that he expects a name to emerge sometime next month.

“Walt (Green) is going to be hard to replace,” Moore said, adding he has confidence the process will produce a qualified candidate. Candidates are nominated by the president’s administration and confirmed by the U.S. Senate.

During his Rotary speech, Moore touched on a wide range of issues, including race, criminal justice reform and the recent decision by the Baton Rouge Metro Council to spend $2.25 million outfitting all 650 Baton Rouge Police Department officers with body cameras.

National best practice calls for an additional staffer in a DA’s office for every 100 additional body cameras, Moore said. Despite the move equipping all 650 officers with cameras, Moore’s office only got four additional staffers, leaving his office with an additional workload to review body camera footage and deal with technical issues.

Moore also offered his support for the death penalty, an issue that was unexpectedly thrust into the spotlight this legislative session when Baton Rouge state Sen. Dan Claitor, a Republican, introduced a bill to abolish the practice.

Claitor, himself a former prosecutor, has argued the death penalty is far too costly and ineffective—and that’s aside from the moral impetus he feels to end the practice. Other critics have pointed to the stark racial disparities in how it is deployed, while proponents, like prosecutors, have countered it is an important tool to bring about plea bargains.

Responding to a question during his Rotary speech, Moore said the death penalty should be kept and used under “extremely limited circumstances.” Moore said he has sought the death penalty twice in nine years as DA.

