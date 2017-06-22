Monroe investors buy Florida Boulevard office and retail building for $770K

A Monroe couple looking for investment property has purchased a Florida Boulevard building with office and retail suites for $770,000.

Bought by Manning Investments LLC, represented by Angela and Bobby Manning, the two-story building, at 6868 Florida Blvd., between North Ardenwood Drive and Lobdell Avenue, has a current tenant base that includes Hertz, Grace Covenant Community Church and Armstrong McCall Professional Beauty Supply. The building was built by Fred Heroman’s Florist, the original occupant.

James Hilliard, an agent with Ruston Properties who represented the buyers, says growth in nearby Mid City motivated the investors, who also own properties near LSU. He added the Mannings are interested in purchasing additional investment properties in the area.

The seller was 6868 Florida Boulevard LLC, whose registered agents are Joseph Robert Thibodeaux and Susan Elizabeth Brasher Thibodeaux. The deal closed on Friday. Justin Langlois represented the seller along with Troy Collins, both of Sperry Van Ness | Graham, Langlois & Legendre.

—Alexandria Burris