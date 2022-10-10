Monroe attorney buys two Broadmoor Professional Center office buildings

Monroe attorney Bobby Manning has purchased two Broadmoor Professional Center office buildings for $762,000, according to records with the East Baton Rouge Parish Clerk of Court’s office.

The buildings sit on the corner of Lindale Avenue and Delplaza Drive, which both connect to Airline Highway on either side of Royal Nissan.

A property listing states that each building is 8,800 square feet and houses four office suites.

Manning and his wife, Angela, purchased the properties through their company Manning Investments LLC, according to the Louisiana Secretary of State’s office. Manning could not be reached for comment by this afternoon’s deadline.

The seller was Zurqui LLC and was represented by member and manager Tupac de la Cruz in the transaction. Records show that the LLC purchased the properties in 2019 for $332,445.29.