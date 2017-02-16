Missouri-based luxury retailer opening in Towne Center in March

St. Louis-based Soft Surroundings, a luxury women’s apparel, home and beauty products retailer, will open its first Baton Rouge store in March at 7455 Corporate Blvd. in Towne Center.

The location is Soft Surroundings’ first Louisiana store and its 44th location nationwide, a news release says. The Baton Rouge store is the first of 17 new stores Soft Surroundings plans to open this year during its biggest expansion to date.

“Our brand is all about slowing down life’s rigorous pace and taking the time to rejuvenate and take care of one’s self,” Danny Boddy, the company’s senior vice president of retail, says in a prepared statement. “We feel strongly that this is something that the women throughout the Capital City can relate to, and we are excited to give them an opportunity to experience what we are all about.”

A grand opening event will be held from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday, March 3.

Soft Surroundings will join California Closets, subway sandwich chain Jersey Mike’s and New Orleans-based District Donuts as new tenants joining the 440,000-square-foot retail center this year. Soft Surroundings will occupy the space that women’s apparel store Coldwater Creek vacated last year.

—Alexandria Burris