Minimum wage hikes are gaining momentum

The national movement to lift the earnings of low-paid workers will gather force in 2018, USA Today reports, with a growing number of states and cities raising their minimum wages as high as $15 an hour.

Proponent argue that raising the minimum wage narrows the income gap between the wealthy and poor while also getting those with full-time jobs off welfare. But business advocates say they’re already leading to restaurant closings and layoffs.

In January, 18 states and 20 cities, many in California, will hike their base pay because of laws or ballot initiatives mandating gradual raises over several years or automatic cost-of-living increases. Later in the year, another three states and 18 cities and counties will boost their pay floors, according to the National Employment Law Project, a worker advocacy group.

Twelve of the states and many cities are set for relatively large increases as part of a multiyear phase-in, while nine states are rolling out smaller cost-of-living bumps.

Efforts to raise the minimum wage in Louisiana have been unsuccessful in Louisiana.

