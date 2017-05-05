From mini-mart to entertainment destination: One entrepreneur’s plan for stepping up his game

A north Baton Rouge businessman is planning to transform a decades-old mini-mart near Southern University into a new daiquiris shop and sports lounge he envisions as an entertainment spot the university’s students and alumni will frequent.

Gerald Coleman has filed an application with the Planning Commission to rezone Coleman’s Mini Mart at 1472 Harding Blvd., near Scenic Highway and McDonald’s, from heavy commercial to a bar and lounge serving alcohol. The Planning Commission will hear his request at its June 19 meeting.

“I’m getting out of the grocery store business and opening it up as a place to sit down and enjoy a daiquiri,” says Coleman, who assumed ownership of the family-run mini-mart three years ago.

Prior to that, the store was operated by Coleman’s nephew, who ran it until he fell ill, and Coleman’s late uncle, Lionel Coleman Sr., who owned it for 20 years. Coleman estimates the mini-mart is about 40 to 50 years old.

But since taking over, Coleman says he’s realized the establishment cannot compete with dollar store chains moving into the area and offering many of the same products he sells, such as groceries and household products.

“I realized the mom-and-pop grocery store business is really slowing down and people are not buying the products on the shelves,” he says. “Grocery is just not selling. You would have to lower your prices so low where all you’re doing is stocking and not making a dime.”

Coleman says he now wants to renovate and repurpose his business to offer WiFi, a deli and a patio for crawfish boils or karaoke. He also plans to air collegiate and professional football games for guests.

Southern University hasn’t attracted the same cluster of entertainment venues or gathering places for students as LSU has, says Coleman, whose goal is also to create jobs for the university’s students.

“I’m just trying to bring more of entertainment to the SU area. It’s all by LSU,” he says.

Coleman says he hopes to open in late August or early September. Construction will begin once the rezoning request is approved and the alcohol permitting process is complete.

