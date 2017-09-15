Millennials want a new suburb

Millennials between the ages of 25 and 29 are a quarter more likely to migrate from the city to the suburbs as opposed to vice versa, with older millennials about twice as likely to settle in the ‘burbs, according to the latest data from the U.S. Census Bureau.

While housing affordability is a major driver, millennials want a suburban development that is efficient, smart and sustainable, The New York Times reports.

“Millennial suburbanites want a new kind of landscape. They want breathing room but disdain the energy wastefulness, visual monotony and social conformity of postwar manufactured neighborhoods,” the publication writes. “If new suburbs can hit the sweet spot that accommodates the priorities of that generation, millennial habitats will redefine everyday life for all suburbanites, which is 70 percent of Americans.”

