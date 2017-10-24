Mid City Bikes to close

Mid City Bikes, which has been in its current location on Government Street for more than seven years, is closing at the end of the month, the owner says.

Owner Travis Hans says declining business, which he attributes to a fall in gas prices and proliferation of online shopping, prompted the move.

“Business really has been slow for a couple years,” Hans says. “We’ve always been tied to gas prices. We’re the shop people go to if they don’t want to spend money.”

His plan now is to move to Gulfport, Mississippi, to bring another business venture to life—a vegan meat production company called Southern Nutrition Products.

Hans opened Mid City Bikes in a smaller building nearby 11 years ago before moving to the current location, on Government Street between Smokin’ Aces BBQ and Baton Rouge Magnet High School.

While Hans is from Baton Rouge, he says cheaper real estate in Mississippi is part of the reason he’s moving there.

—Sam Karlin