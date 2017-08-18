Under the microscope: Louisiana task force takes on TOPS

TOPS will once again be under scrutiny as a joint legislative task force is set to begin studying the popular scholarship program on Sept. 6.

Everything is on the table during the task force’s deep dive into the program, lawmakers tell The USA Today Network of Louisiana, including looking at funding options, shifting the program from merit- to needs-based and even the possibility of new academic requirements.

State funding for TOPS was about $300 million this year—nearly 10 times what it cost when the program was introduced two decades ago, and about 52,000 students qualified for TOPS this year.

The program’s long-term viability has raised concerns among lawmakers, The USA Today Network of Louisiana reports.

“I’m concerned about the financial stability for the long term,” says task force member Rep. Franklin Foil, R-Baton Rouge. “We need to look at a comprehensive approach to keep it viable.”

