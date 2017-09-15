Michael DiResto named executive vice president of BRAC

The Baton Rouge Area Chamber has announced two executive level promotions, including a new executive vice president to oversee its day-to-day operations.

Michael DiResto, the chamber’s former senior vice president of economic competitiveness, has been promoted to the executive role. DiResto will oversee the execution of Think Bigger, BRAC’s five-year regional strategic plan, as part of his daily responsibilities.

DiResto joined BRAC in 2013 after having served as assistant commissioner for policy and communications in the Division of Administration. Prior to that, he was a senior advisor to then former Gov. Bobby Jindal’s transition team and worked as senior advisor and strategist for the Louisiana Republican Party.

In another leadership move, the chamber promoted Liz Smith to senior vice president of economic competitiveness—the role DiResto formerly held.

Smith previously led BRAC’s public education and workforce development efforts. In her new capacity, she will oversee public policy research and reform activities aimed at improving the Capital Region’s quality of life and economic competitiveness.