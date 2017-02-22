Metro Council to take up Rite Aid tax remittance, River Center contract

The Metro Council will introduce a measure to remit slightly more than $2 million in sales taxes it erroneously collected from Rite Aid at its meeting this evening, as well as take up a proposal allowing the Raising Cane’s River Center to waive certain fees under a contract renewal with the company that manages the downtown venue.

The city-parish Finance Department is asking the Metro Council to sign off on paying Rite Aid $2.09 million. The business paid 5% instead of 3% in sales taxes on prescription drugs for nearly three years between 2009 and 2011, according to supporting documents filed with the council.

The city-parish will pay Rite Aid with money from current sales tax revenues if the Metro Council agrees. The item is being introduced today, with a public hearing and vote slated for the council’s March 8 meeting. Calls to the Finance Department and mayor’s office seeking comment were not returned by this morning’s deadline.

The Metro Council also will take up a proposed contract renewal between Visit Baton Rouge and SMG, the management company for the Raising Cane’s River Center, that would allow the River Center to waive up to $400,000 per year in fees for events.

“This program is used as a tool to attract events that generate significant convention and tourist activity ultimately stimulating the general economy of East Baton Rouge Parish,” reads a supporting document filed with the council, which notes the rental waiver program has been in existence since 2006. “The proposed agreement caps the annual value of all waivers at $400,000 per year and approval is based upon the positive economic impact expected from hosting the event.”

Over the past four years, Baton Rouge has hosted over 40 conventions and youth events with more than 90,000 participants utilizing the agreement, the documents say, adding those events had an estimated $60 million economic impact.

The rental waiver contract would be extended through 2020 if the Metro Council approves it.

Another item on the agenda introduces new rules for cluster subdivisions, which are dense developments usually used in rural areas. Planning Director Frank Duke said earlier this week he thinks the Metro Council should have a say in whether to approve cluster subdivisions.

Cluster subdivisions have at times been a battleground between the public and developers. Timber Ridge, a controversial cluster development, was shut down last year after dozens of residents turned out against it. Earlier this week, Duke deferred the matter before the Planning Commission until March 20.

The Metro Council convenes at 4 p.m. at City Hall, 222 St. Louis St. See the full agenda.

—Sam Karlin